Byron Pearson

Byron Kenneth Pearson, 93, of Red Wing, died on Friday, February 4, 2022, surrounded by his family at St. Crispin Living Community in Red Wing. He was born in Red Wing on August 6, 1928, to Oscar and Minda (Jellum) Pearson. He attended Burnside Consolidated School and Red Wing High School. He was united in marriage to Dorene (Diercks) Pearson on June 17, 1950, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing. They were able to spend 71 wonderful years together. They spent their lifetime farming in Featherstone Township before retiring in 2003 and moving to Red Wing. The farm then became known as Springbrook Valley State Wildlife Management Area. Byron also sold Funks G Hybrid Seed. He was a member of the Red Wing School Board during the planning and construction of Twin Bluff Middle School and Red Wing Vocational Technical College. He also served on the Technical Institute Administrative Advisory Committee. He was a member of the Noon Kiwanis and a charter member and president of the Dawnbreakers Kiwanis. He was president of the Goodhue County Farm Bureau, a 4-H leader, and belonged to the Goodhue County Safety Council, ASCS Agriculture Committee, and Farm Home Administration. He was a very involved as a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, serving on the church council and other committees. After retirement he attended music instrument classes at Red Wing Technical College where he became interested in the concertina. He played music for many years at nursing homes, Jordan Towers, and at many events. He was an active member of the New Prague Concertina Club. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Dorene of Red Wing; children, David (Nancy) Pearson of Red Wing and Mary (Craig) Thomka of Bloomington; son-in-law, Gregory Vilmo of Minneapolis; five grandchildren, Bruce Pearson of Red Wing, Sara (Eric) Klassen of Mazeppa, Heidi (Matt) Mitchell of Red Wing, and Rachael and Pierce Thomka of Bloomington; six great-grandchildren, Harper, Julianna, Ilah, and Collin Klassen and William and Olivia Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda Vilmo; and son, Robert Pearson.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Peter Sternberg officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be live streamed on the St, John’s Lutheran Church’s Facebook Page. Burial will be at a later date at Burnside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Kiwanis Flower Basket Fund. Arrangements made by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
