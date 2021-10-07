Bruce Leighton Wheatley passed away on September 11, 2021. At 84 years of age, Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Jennie, his brother Wayne, his stepson Grant, and his beloved wife Patty.
He is survived by his brother Virgil, his children Kevin (Julie), Daniel, Shari, Lori (David), Andrew (Michaela), his stepson Todd (Val), sixteen grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was born July 24, 1937, in Everett, Washington and was baptized into the Christian faith on April 6, 1939, in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Bruce as an Intelligence Officer United States Air Force 1956 until 1959. He had patriotic love for his country and lived in many parts of it, eventually settling in Ellsworth, Wisconsin.
Bruce loved cars, and one of his pride and joys in life was the car dealership that he opened in Ellsworth. He also enjoyed fishing and cherished visits with grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Our Savior’s Lutheran church near Beldenville, Wisconsin. Lunch will follow at the home of Todd Brown.
