Bruce Bodin

Bruce Henry Bodin, 89, of Red Wing, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home at Potter Ridge, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 8, 1933, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Roy and Beryl (Jolitz) Bodin. He graduated in 1951, from Central High School in St. Paul. He attended the University of Minnesota before enlisting in the US Marine Corps, serving during the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1955. On June 2, 1956, he was united in marriage to Audrey Hattemer. They were blessed with four children, William, Brenda, Robert and Barbara. For many years they farmed in the Welch area. He and Audrey moved to Red Wing in 2001. He was an active member of the Cannon River Lutheran Church, Leo C. Peterson American Legion Post #54, Red Wing Elks BPOE #845 and had served on the Goodhue County Planning Commission. He was a 4H leader for the Willing Welchers. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, bowling, gardening and playing cards, especially euchre.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife Audrey of 67 years; four children, William (Karen) Bodin, Brenda (James) Huebner, Robert (Cynthia) Bodin and Barbara (Marc) Cooper; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles (Jo) Bodin and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley Ehlers.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Cannon River Lutheran Church rural Cannon Falls with Reverend CJ Boettcher officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and at the church for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Cannon River Lutheran Church, Faith In Action or Interim Hospice, 2222 18th Ave NW #210, Rochester, MN 55901.
