Brian Reuss

Brian David Reuss, 54 of Owatonna, passed away on December 17, 2022 at the Owatonna Hospital surrounded by family, after a short battle with ALS.
He was born February 5, 1968 to David and Anita (Schlinger) Reuss in Owatonna, MN. The family moved to Red Wing in 1977.
He graduated from Red Wing Central HS in 1986 and attended the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks. He married Stephanie Rein on August 3, 1991. He worked in restaurant management and food service, including Arby’s, Dairy Queen Inter- national, and Sysco, and was most recently a Territory Manager for Old Hickory Buildings.
Brian loved to volunteer his time with church and Boy Scouts, for which he received several awards. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved camping, riding his Spyder, and driving his red 1986 Corvette convertible. He was always a family man first, always happy and smiling with a positive attitude.
He is survived by his wife Stephanie of Owatonna; sons Matthew and Eric both of Blooming Prairie; parents David & Anita Reuss of Red Wing; brother Bradley (Kristie) Reuss of Browerville, MN, parents-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral was Dec. 27, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Owatonna with interment in the Bohemian National Cemetery.
Online messages may be left for his family at www. michaelsonfuneral.com
