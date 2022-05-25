Brian Lee Anderson was born in International Falls, MN Jan 1, 1938. He grew up in Red Wing, MN, and graduated from Macalester College in Business Administration. He gave his life to the Lord Jesus in 1965 and radiated Him to everyone he met. After spending 6 years with Campus Crusade for Christ as Dr. Bill Bright’s Assistant, he became a gifted teacher for many years. He obtained a Master’s Degree in School Administration from Biola, was a principal at Victory Christian School, joined ELIC (English Language Institute) and went to China and Russia. He led many Bible studies in his home and was active at Arcade Church. He never knew a stranger and is loved by many people around the world.
After a long battle with prostate cancer, he passed away at home with the support of Kaiser Permanente Hospice on April 27, 2022. He is survived by his wife Rosalyn, step-son Milo Sprague and wife Monica Sprague, and two beautiful granddaughters, Hayley and Brooke, as well as 2 cousins Marlo Perich and Joel Anderson. He will be buried with his parents, Leo and Lucile Anderson in Glenville, MN. Anyone wishing to make a donation in his honor can give to: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or Gideons International.
