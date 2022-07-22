Brian J. Sargent

Brian Jerold Sargent (Sarge), age 56, of Webster, Wisconsin passed away peacefully with his sons, Jacob and Paul, at his side on January 6, 2022 in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Brian was born to Jerald and Karen (Olson) Sargent on June 7, 1965 in River Falls, Wisconsin. After graduating high school, Brian received a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from UW-Stout. Insatiably curious, Brian’s entrepreneurial nature led him to start his own business in manufacturing, carpentry, and painting.
An avid outdoorsman, Brian shared his passions for fishing, hunting, and golf with his sons. When Brian wasn’t enjoying the outdoors, you could find him shooting pool with friends. In fact, Brian was an excellent shot. Over the years he and his pool league team took top prize at numerous tournaments. He was a huge fan of Wisconsin sports, recently getting into the Milwaukee Bucks with his sons.
Brian was warm-hearted, kind, and willing to help anyone in need. Frequently his sense of humor would cause entire rooms to erupt into laughter. Brian was lovingly described by those who knew him as “one of a kind.”
Brian will forever remain in the hearts of his two sons Jacob and Paul Sargent, sister Stephanie (Steve) Fox, nephews Samuel, Elliot, and Leo, his grandmother Lorraine “Big Grandma” Olson, aunts Sandy (Mick) Langer, Mary Olson, uncles David (Linda “Waldo” Longsdorf) Olson, Jay (Carol) Sargent, many cousins, and countless friends. Shortly after Brian’s death, his mother, Karen Sargent, died on May 27, 2022. Brian is preceded in death by his father, Jerald Sargent, grandparents Howard Olson, Ethel and James Sargent, and uncles Art, Dale, Jack, and Steve Olson.
A Celebration of Life will be held in River Falls from 1 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Glen Park in the new Pavilion. With a tribute to start promptly at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Brian’s sons, Jacob and Paul Sargent are preferred.
Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI 715-386-3725 www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
