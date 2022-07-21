Brent Maxwell

On Monday, July 18, 2022, Brent Alan Maxwell died peacefully in his sleep next to his beloved, wife, Julie. He had valiantly battled esophageal cancer for over 4 years. Brent was born to C.C. Maxwell II and Jean Maxwell on April 22, 1960 at the Bethesda Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. He attended school in the Washington D.C. area before joining the United States Navy at age 17. Brent was a proud member of SEAL Team 2 out of Little Creek, Virginia. After being wounded in combat in 1981, he left the Navy.
Brent worked heavy high-rise construction, specializing in concrete, in and around Washington D.C. for many years. He helped build many buildings including the Time Life Building, parts of Reagan National Airport, and the North Carolina Panthers Stadium. In 1995, Brent took a job in San Juan, Puerto Rico, building the concrete tunnel for the subway system.
In January, 1999, Brent and Julie met in Puerto Rico while she was there on vacation. It was love at first sight. Brent asked Julie to marry him on that first night and she said “Yes!!” He followed Julie to Minnesota in February where they were married on May 7, 1999 in Faribault, MN. Brent worked more heavy construction jobs at the MSP Airport, a water treatment plant near Shakopee, and Broadway Plaza in Rochester, MN. He later formed his own construction company, BPG Construction Company, in 2015 in Rochester. Upon Julie’s retirement in 2017, they moved to Red Wing, MN. Brent worked at A & E Electronics and Riedell Skates in Red Wing before cancer forced him to retire in 2021.
Brent was known for his beautiful blue eyes, great smile, and wicked sense of humor. He loved boating on the Mississippi, fishing, reading history books, building the decks on their house in Red Wing, working in his well-equipped basement shop, listening to music, and travel. Brent and Julie made many trips back to Puerto Rico, and several of the Caribbean Islands. He was very dedicated to the American Legion and other veterans organizations. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing.
Brent was preceded in death by his father; his in-laws; and other relatives. He is survived by his loving wife, Julie; his mother, Jean of South Riding, VA; sons, Travis (Roxana) Maxwell of Hopewell, VA, David (Katty) Maxwell of Alexandria, VA; sisters, Sabrina and Kelly of VA; grandchildren, Olivia and Eliot; a cousin, Mickey Hartline of TN; sister-in-law, Kris (Bob) of Omaha, NE; numerous friends; and his two dogs, Olympia and Montana.
Brent will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery sometime in the fall, followed by a celebration of life in Red Wing. Details will be announced later. Memorials can be made to Friends of the Mississippi River, the American Cancer Society, American Legion Post 54 in Red Wing, or the American Humane Society.
The Maxwell family motto is “Reviresco”, which is Scottish for “I bid ye fare and I grow strong again”. Reviresco, Brent Maxwell.
