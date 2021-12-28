Brenda Lee (Redmann) Alms

Brenda Alms 71, Goodhue, MN died December 22, 2021 in Red Wing, MN. She was born March 3, 1950 in Deadwood, South Dakota, the daughter of Gordon and Audrey (Wiuff) Redmann. She graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1969. She married Gerald Stumpf November 29, 1969 and they later divorced. She married Bruce Alms April 22, 1972. She graduated from the Practical Nursing program at the Red Wing Technical College in June 1988. She worked various nursing and clerical jobs. She was an active member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband Bruce, son Christopher, grandchildren Katie, Kayla, Colton and Logan, great grandchildren Rylee and Brinley.
She was preceded in death by both parents, one brother Aaron and her daughter Tara.
Her wish was not to have an open funeral. There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date.
