Bradley Charles Enevold, age 36 of Glenwood City, died unexpectedly, January 5th 2022 at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin following an acute pancreatitis attack. Bradley was born on February 26, 1985 in Red Wing, Minnesota. He is the son of Bradley and Bonita Olson. He was raised in rural Plum City where he graduated from Plum City High School. He enjoyed his time spent working for Spectro Alloys, Cady Cheese and most recently Loparex in Hammond. Bradley was a fun-loving guy whose mission was to put a smile on your face. It gave him the greatest pleasure in turning a frown upside down. His sense of humor was hard not to laugh at and his genuine care for others could not be mistaken. He absolutely loved spending time with their dog, Sadie. Although he was content in his life, he found love a few years back and the greatest day of his life was asking Breanne Ringstad’s hand in marriage. The two were inseparable and their love simply beamed from both of them. Brad found joy in vegetable gardening and loved to throw anything on the grill. He thought himself to be the pit master. Although the fish were generally safe, he loved bobber fishing on Glen Lake. He also enjoyed putzing on vehicles, especially if he could help someone close to him save a little money and was an entrepreneur as going to auctions or garage sales and marketing them was a gift.
Bradley will remain in the hearts of his parents Bradley and Bonita Olson of Maiden Rock; fiancée Breanne Ringstad of Glenwood City; grandmother Rosemary Vadner of Plum City; siblings Carissa (Eric) MacLennan of Woodbury, Andrea Olson of Osseo, Jacob Olson Maiden Rock, Rachel Olson of Eau Claire, Dietrick (Mikayla) Olson of Maiden Rock, Kaitlyn (Reed) Stauffer of Blue Earth, MN; Ashley Knudtson of Menomonie, Wi; nieces Renezmae and Avera; nephew Henry; Uncle Jerry Vadner (Alice) of Woodville, Wi; Aunt Hettie (Mike) Carlson of Welch, MN; Breanne’s extended family Yvonne Ringstad of Glenwood City, Wi; Shane Ringstad of Woodville, Wi; Nate Ringstad of Woodville, Wi; Daniel (Amber) Brandt of Glenwood City. His grandfather Gerald Vadner precedes him in death.
A Celebration of life for Bradley Enevold will be 4pm to 7pm with a time for stories being shared at 7pm, Wednesday, January 12th at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth. Interment will be private; Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth.
