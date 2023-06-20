Bradley Arndt

Bradley John Arndt, 66, of rural Red Wing, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at home, surrounded by family. He was born on February 28, 1957 in Red Wing, to George and Evelyn (Puppe) Arndt, the eleventh of twelve children. He attended St. John’s Lutheran School, Red Wing, through eighth grade and then Red Wing Central High School, graduating in 1975. For the next 20 years he worked at the Red Wing Shoe Company. He then went on to work at the Northfield Post Office for 21 ½ years, retiring in 2017.  He enjoyed fishing up North, traveling by pickup out west on vacations with siblings, taking care of his favorite cats and feeding the birds. Brad loved playing league horseshoe and cards at family gatherings. He also enjoyed watching movies, collecting things and playing softball. Every summer he would have a large garden to share the bounty with family and friends. He ushered at St. John’s Church and was a member of the Red Wing Conservation Club. Brad loved living in the country. He always hosted the July 4th celebrations and a Halloween parties.  Brad was preceded in death by his parents, George and Evelyn; brother-in-law, Norm Hagen; and nephews, Brent Diercks and Jeff Harrington. He is survived by his siblings, Marion (Dennis) Huselid and Judy (John) Durdahl of Rochester, Georgene Arndt and Kay Scott of Lake City, Donna Hagen of Eagan, Karen (Jim) Merritt of Hastings, Bill (Brenda) Arndt of Menomonie, Wisconsin, Jim (Mary Jo) Arndt of Red Wing, Phyllis (Gary) Diercks and Nancy (Willis) Scharpen of Goodhue, and Dale Arndt of Sheldon, Wisconsin; and by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.  Visitation will be 4-7 p.m Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at the St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Wing with a visitation one hour prior at the church. The service will be livestreamed by St. John’s Lutheran Church. Memorials are preferred to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Conservation Club. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

Modulist Image

