Bradley Arndt

Bradley John Arndt, 66, of rural Red Wing, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at home, surrounded by family. He was born on February 28, 1957 in Red Wing, to George and Evelyn (Puppe) Arndt, the eleventh of twelve children. He attended St. John’s Lutheran School, Red Wing, through eighth grade and then Red Wing Central High School, graduating in 1975. For the next 20 years he worked at the Red Wing Shoe Company. He then went on to work at the Northfield Post Office for 21 ½ years, retiring in 2017. He enjoyed fishing up North, traveling by pickup out west on vacations with siblings, taking care of his favorite cats and feeding the birds. Brad loved playing league horseshoe and cards at family gatherings. He also enjoyed watching movies, collecting things and playing softball. Every summer he would have a large garden to share the bounty with family and friends. He ushered at St. John’s Church and was a member of the Red Wing Conservation Club. Brad loved living in the country. He always hosted the July 4th celebrations and a Halloween parties. Brad was preceded in death by his parents, George and Evelyn; brother-in-law, Norm Hagen; and nephews, Brent Diercks and Jeff Harrington. He is survived by his siblings, Marion (Dennis) Huselid and Judy (John) Durdahl of Rochester, Georgene Arndt and Kay Scott of Lake City, Donna Hagen of Eagan, Karen (Jim) Merritt of Hastings, Bill (Brenda) Arndt of Menomonie, Wisconsin, Jim (Mary Jo) Arndt of Red Wing, Phyllis (Gary) Diercks and Nancy (Willis) Scharpen of Goodhue, and Dale Arndt of Sheldon, Wisconsin; and by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at the St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Wing with a visitation one hour prior at the church. The service will be livestreamed by St. John’s Lutheran Church. Memorials are preferred to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Conservation Club. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Bradley Arndt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Weather
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category. * WHERE...Central and southern Minnesota. * WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on Tuesday. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ground-level ozone concentrations are expected to rise into the Red (Unhealthy for All) AQI category Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Twin Cities suburbs northwestward to St. Cloud. Ground-level ozone is expected to be in the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups) AQI category inside the Interstate 494/694 loop including Minneapolis and St. Paul as well as across the rest of southern and central Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Areas where Red (Unhealthy for All) AQI conditions are expected include the Twin Cities metropolitan area outside of the Interstate 494 and 694 loop and St. Cloud. Areas where Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups) AQI conditions are expected include Alexandria, Albert Lea, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Twin Cities suburburbs within the Interstate 494 and 694 loop, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Upper Sioux, and Prairie Island. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The general public should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area; and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert; notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow; mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-; climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional; information about health and air quality at; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-; and-health.
Currently in Cannon Falls
84°
Sunny
87° / 68°
8 PM
81°
9 PM
77°
10 PM
73°
11 PM
72°
12 AM
70°
Calendar
© Copyright 2023 Republican Eagle 120 S. Fourth St. , Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.