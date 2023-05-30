Billy “Bill” Benson 75, of Old Frontenac, MN died peacefully on May 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN with his wife of 55 years by his side.
Bill was born March 5th, 1948, in Red Wing, MN to Loren and Irene Benson. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing, MN. Bill attended Red Wing High School and graduated in 1966. He then completed an Associate Degree at Rochester Jr. College in Architectural Design in 1968. Bill served his country in the US Army National Guard from 1968 to 1974 when he was honorably discharged. Bill married Amy Kruse of Ellsworth, WI on August 17, 1968, at the Methodist Church in Ellsworth, WI. Bill worked as an architectural design draftsman for 3 years prior to taking a job as the Building Official for the City of Red Wing for 38 years. He lived in Red Wing most of his life and retired to Old Frontenac. Bill was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting and spending time with his friends, family and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Amy; daughter Angela (Carl) Schoenfelder of Lakeville, MN; Son, Steve (Kathy) Benson of Lake City, MN and two grandchildren, Estella and Frank Schoenfelder of Lakeville, MN. The family is planning a private service. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 KJV
The family is planning a private service.
