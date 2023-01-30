Beverly Warwick, 92, of Red Wing, went home to the Lord, Friday, January 27, 2023 at Deer Crest Assisted Living.
She was born August 1, 1930 to Ernest and Blanch (Neusch) Pollard in Minneiska, Minn. She graduated from Welcome High School and went on to attend business college in the Twin Cities. On August 3, 1950 she married her high school sweetheart, Donald Warwick. The couple made their home in the Jackson area until 1952 when the family moved to Red Wing and together, they raised 3 daughters.
She was a member of United Methodist Church in Red Wing. She looked forward to her classes at the YMCA where was also a member. She had a close group of friends lovingly referred to as her “Coffee Ladies.” Beverly and Don enjoyed traveling and often wintered in Fort Meyers, Florida where she enjoyed searching for sea shells or “shellin.” Together, with a few friends, they enjoyed seeing the country in their motor home.
Beverly was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She adored her family and by extension, anyone her family invited over. She enjoyed entertaining and was a gracious host who made everyone feel welcome. She was a great cook and an even better baker. It’s a toss up as to which was her signature treat - chocolate chip cookies or cherry berry. She enjoyed yardwork and kept beautiful flower gardens. She had a heart of people and loved life. Beverly was beautiful inside and out and she will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children; Lynn Gelao of Red Wing, Debra Johnson of Red Wing, and Bonnie (John) Wellvang of Eagan; 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great- grandchildren; sister, Betty Roessler of Grove Spring, Mo.; brother, Robert (Shirley) Pollard of Niangua, Mo.; as well as nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; sister, Barbara Smith; and her parents.
A private family service will be held and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
