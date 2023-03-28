Beverly “Bev” Ann (Maxwell) Suckow was born on June 21, 1939 in Plum City, WI to Arnold and Majorie Maxwell. After graduation from Plum City High School, Bev worked at Red Wing Shoe Company for 42 years. Bev married James Suckow, they were blessed with 3 children Todd, Jeffrey and Kimberly. The couple later divorced, but they remained life long friends. In her spare time Bev enjoyed playing Bingo, watching the Packers and Nascar, sitting outside in the sun and especially spending time with her family. Bev died Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the age of 83. Bev is survived by children, Todd (Ann) Suckow of Centuria, WI, Jeff (Kay) Suckow of Woodville, WI, grandchildren, Spenser Weber, Cody (Cassandra) Suckow, Serena (Kevin) Weber, Derrike (Samantha) Suckow, and Megan Buffington; 4 great grandchildren, Cael, Brinleigh and Lachlan, and Kyler. Four brothers Marvin (Maxine) Maxwell, Duane Maxwell, James Maxwell, and Arnold (Jean) Maxwell. Four sisters, Geraldine Schommer, Darlene Almsted, Jannett Hinrichs, and Diane Stewart as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Marjorie Maxwell, lifelong friend James Suckow, daughter Kim Weber, three brothers, Dennis, William, and Steve and one sister Donna Jensen along with several brothers and sisters-in-law. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Goodrich Funeral Home in Durand, WI. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.goodrichfh.com
Beverly Suckow
