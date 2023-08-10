Beverly Lenore Ager, 80, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of August 8, 2023, with family by her side at home, at Deer Crest Senior Living, in Red Wing, Minnesota.
Bev was born on March 27, 1943, in New Rockford, North Dakota, to Earl Wesley Melin and Lillian Eleanore (Erickson) Melin. Bev married Charles “Chuck” Ager of Fredericksburg, Texas on December 26, 1993.
Those who knew Bev were familiar with her sly sense of humor, her quiet smile, and her kind soul. They knew her love of life, her grasp of grace, and her determined spirit.
Bev is survived by her children: Arik (Jenni) Ohnstad of Nashville, TN; Kjerstin (Mandy Stokes) Ohnstad of Red Wing, MN; Teri Ager of Oakland, CA and Tim (Lydia Neuman) Ager of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Elijah Ager Luckett, and Laurel and Siena Ohnstad; sister, Coral (Lee) Christofferson; brother-in-law Pr. Ted Ager; sisters-in-law Dorthy Lucas, Anne (Derril) Boerschel, Alma Long, and Beatrice Koontz; Bob Ohnstad, first husband and father of her children, and many nieces and nephews.
Bev was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Ager; her parents, Earl and Lillian Melin; and her brother-in-law Myron “Whitey” Mahler.
Bev’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 2, at 11:00 a.m. at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing, Minnesota.
Bev’s full obituary can be found online by searching “Bev Ager” on caringbridge.org
