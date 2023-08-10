Beverly Lenore Ager

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dakota, northwestern Goodhue, northern Rice, Washington and Ramsey Counties through 1245 AM CDT... At 1152 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Brooklyn Center to near Lonsdale. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Shoreview, New Brighton and Mounds View around 1200 AM CDT. Roseville, Arden Hills and Dundas around 1205 AM CDT. St. Paul, Northfield and Vadnais Heights around 1210 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Maplewood, Stanton, Oakdale, White Bear Lake, Mahtomedi, Woodbury, Lake Elmo, Cannon Falls, Afton, Stillwater, Bayport, Hudson and North Hudson. This includes the following highways... Interstate 35 between mile markers 66 and 75. U.S. Highway 61 between mile markers 101 and 104. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central Minnesota. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH