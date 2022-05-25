Beverly Holm

Beverly Ann Holm age 85 of Red Wing, formerly Ellsworth area died May 16, 2022 at the Benedictine Living Community in Red Wing. Beverly was born on August 1, 1936 in Trenton Township; the daughter of Lee and Gladys (Christiansen) Bystrom. She attended Ottman Elementary School prior to graduating from the Ellsworth High School in the class of 54’.
On March 27, 1954, she was united in marriage to Thomas Holm at the St. Paul’s Evangelical Church in Ellsworth. This union would be blessed with five children Jean, Cheryl, Deborah, Richard, and Michelle. She loved being a mom and wife. She learned the craft of sewing and made the children’s clothes, doilies, hats, and doll’s clothes. She also enjoyed crocheting and giving away her handiwork. Her faith was a mainstay in her life which was evident in how she raised her children. She loved seeing her children have their own children and spoiling their babies as best she could. She enjoyed the fellowship at Our Saviors Lutheran serving on the Ladies’ guild. She loved getting her hands dirty in the garden whether flowers or veggies. When late summer and fall came and she could harvest her bounties, she was all smiles and willing to share with everyone. She also loved the beauty of a blooming magnolia and the smell of fresh lilacs.
Beverly will forever remain in the hearts of her children Jean Contois of Michigan, Cheryl (Glen) Anderson of Hager City, Richard Holm of Ellsworth, Michelle (DC) Johnson of Hager City; grandchildren Brian, Michael (Stephanie), Travis, Ashley (Dustin), Rebecca, Jarret (Katie), Carli (Zach) Tibodeau, Jesse Johnson; great grandchildren Ben, Quentin, Mila, Olivia, Kailo, Jayce, Kayden; brothers Ron (Deb) Bystrom of Hager City, Doug (Sally) Bystrom of Frontenac, Steve (Sue) Bystrom of Red Wing; sister-in-law Bonnie Bystrom; and her Godchildren, many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas; daughter Deborah, grandson Aaron, Siblings Melvin, Dorinne (Ralph), Arlene (Jim), Lytle (Mary), Lowein (Brenda), and her special friend Delbert Johnson.
Funeral service for Beverly will be 3pm Monday, May 23rd at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Beldenville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Active casketbearers will be Brian Steeves, Michael Steeves, Travis Anderson, Ashley Anway, Rebecca Holm, and Stephanie Steeves. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.