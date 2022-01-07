Betty Wiles age 92, of Red Wing passed away Dec. 31, peacefully at St. Crispins Living Community, with her loving family by her side.
She was the daughter of George and Olga Peterson born September 28th 1929 in Baldwin Wis. She attended school in Baldwin, graduating with honors. She married Clyde Wiles May 27th, 1950.
Betty was employed many years at Red Wing Industries and West Publishing until she retired.
Betty enjoyed traveling, camping, knitting, crocheting and spending time with her grand children. She was also an avid MN Twins fan.
She is survived by daughters Susan {Scott}Cudahy and Laurie{Mike}Brown, Sons Mike Wiles and Jeff{Patricia}Wiles, 13 grandchildren 26 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great grandchild.
A private memorial service will be held at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing at a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.