94 passed away peacefully June 9, 2021 surrounded by family.  Betty was born July 10, 1926 at home on the family farm near Potsdam, MN. She was the first of Archie and Verna McFarlands’ 4 children. Betty loved the farm and always thought herself as “a farmer from Potsdam”. Her dad called her “the best hired man I ever had”. By age 8 she could drive a team of horses or the farm pick-up to the Elgin creamery. After graduating from country school in 1942 (WWII) Betty went to work for the Mayo Clinic as an elevator operator and doctor chauffeur. She was the favorite driver of Dr. Charles Mayo who often asked for “that farm girl from Potsdam”. Betty met and married the love of her life, William (Bill) Book, in 1946. They were together until Bill’s passing in 2005. Together they raised 3 boys. They lived in Rochester, Chisago City and Red Wing. Retirement winters were spent at Roadrunner Resort in Scottsdale, AZ. Betty was a proud resourceful woman. She loved flowers, gardening, deer hunting, camping, dancing, cribbage with Bill, playing nickels and as she said “to blab”. Most of all Betty loved to laugh, she found humor in almost anything. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her brother Bill McFarland. She is survived by sons, Dan (Debbie) Peterson, MN, Marty (Barb) Maricopa, AZ, Perry Red Wing, MN; grandchildren Dani, William, Cori, Wade, Toni, Mariah and Sydney; 11 great grandchildren; sisters Nancy (Kieth) Houston and Margie Dombeck; and many good friends. Betty’s ashes will spread at the family farm still operated by nephew Jim McFarland.

