Betty Jane Ryan, 84, of Red Wing, died peacefully, Monday, September 27, 2021, of natural causes surrounded by her family at St. Crispin Living Community – The Villa. She was born November 2, 1936 in Red Wing to Truman and Hazel (Wakefield) Stull. She married Arnold Conrad on June 26, 1954. They farmed in the Goodhue area until his death on September 25, 1981. She then married Clement Joe Ryan on August 3, 1984 and the couple moved into Goodhue. On February 1, 2001 they moved to Red Wing. In April of 2001, Clement passed away. Betty was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a past member of St. Columbkills and Holy Trinity Catholic Churches in Goodhue and a current member of the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, cats, the Harry Potter books, going to garage sales and thrift stores. She volunteered her time at Wise Penny and the Clothes Horse.
She is survived by her 6 children, Steve Conrad of Mazeppa, Rick (Taffy) Conrad of Goodhue, Randy (Mary) Conrad of Waupaca, Wisc., Ray (Lisa) Conrad of Goodhue, David (Ivy) Conrad of Hager City, Wisc., and Sally Ann (Troy) Hattemer of Red Wing; 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husbands; brother, Arthur; 2 sisters, Dorothy Sieben and Beverly Hamilton; an infant son; and her parents.
Mass of Resurrection will be 11 a.m., Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing with Father James Notebaart presiding. Visitation 2-5 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Featherstone Township. Memorial are preferred to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.