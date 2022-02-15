Betty J. Stelter

Elizabeth “Betty” Jane Stelter, 85, of Red Wing, died Monday, February 14, 2022, at the St. Crispin Living Community. She was born December 12, 1936, in Red Wing, the daughter of Diedrich “Dick” and Frances (Fellman) Tiedeman. She attended rural school in Hay Creek and was a 1954 graduate of Red Wing Central High School. She married Albert Charles Stelter on July 8, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Red Wing. He died September 2, 1975. She moved to Eagan in 1989 and worked as a media services clerk for UNISYS for seventeen years, retiring in 2000. She moved back to Red Wing in 2003.  Survivors include her children, Teresa (Michael) Ratz, Valerie (Tom Branlund) Stelter, Michelle Baringer, Eric (Brenda) Stelter and Beth (Jay) Lunde; daughter-in-law, Jan Stelter of Red Wing; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Rhodes (Bertha) Tiedeman and one sister-in-law, Georgiana Tiedeman-King. She was preceded in death by her husband, Al; son, Wes; brother, DeWayne Tiedeman; sister, JoAnn Zimpel and one great-grandson.  A private family burial will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

