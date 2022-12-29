Beryl Amacher, 85, of Siren WI, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022 at the Ellsworth Health Services Center in Ellsworth, WI. She had many visitors from family and friends before her passing.
Beryl was born on April 15, 1937 to Frederick and Gertrude Pryke in Latimer, England. After completing her education, she worked in the England clothing industry as a seamstress.
In 1956, she met Calvin James Amacher, who was on duty in England with the US Air National Guard. They were wed on March 24, 1956. Beryl and Calvin had four children, James, Scott, Rose and Racheal.
Beryl traveled with her son James by ship to the United States and On July 18, 1961, she became a Naturalized citizen of the United States. She loved her new country but still made trips back to England to visit family and friends.
She worked at the Red Wing Shoe Company and retired after 30 years of service. Following retirement she moved to Siren, WI, where she made many new friends, enjoyed going to the casino, working outside in her yard, watching old westerns on TV and spending time with family and friends. She had a great sense of humor, loved to dance, collect dolls and play cards (Euchre).
Beryl was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, husband Calvin, daughter Rose Marie (Donnelly) Amacher and great grandson Calvin Scott Nelson. She is survived by 3 children, James Amacher, Scott Amacher, Rachael Amacher, 5 grandchildren,14 great grandchildren,1 great-great grandchild and many nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services: 130 N Grant St. Ellsworth, WI 54011.
