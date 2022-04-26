Bernice Rosella Haugrose, 101, of Red Wing, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Benedictine Health System, St. Crispin Nursing Facility. She was born Sept 19, 1920, in Wendell, Minnesota, to Nels and Marie (Sund) Bergan. She was united in marriage to Alvin Paasch on January 16, 1944. They lived various places until settling in Red Wing, in 1961. Alvin passed away on Oct. 23, 1973. Bernice then started working at RW Shoe Company, where she was employed for 20 years. She later married Lars Haugrose on June 20, 1987. She was a member of First Lutheran Church where she helped with funeral lunches and was involved with their quilting circle, Sons of Norway and Mississippi Shuffle Relay for Life. She was a part of several card clubs and she enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting and quilting. She is survived by her grandchildren, Dennis Stanley, Sheila (Greg) Haan, Sherry (Jason) Breitung, Chris Paasch and Karrie (Jeff) Danielson; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchild; daughter-in-law, Nancy Paasch and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Alvin Paasch and Lars Haugrose; 2 sons, Larry and Bruce Paasch; daughter, Carol Merckling; brother, Orris Bergan and sister, Irene Larson. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at First Lutheran Church with Rev. Arthur Sharot officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Bernice R. Haugrose
