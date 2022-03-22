March 31, 1933 - March 19, 2022
RED WING, Minn. - Bernice Jensen, 88, Red Wing, Minn., died Saturday, March 19, in Benedictine Living Community - St. Crispin.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.
