Bernadine G. Frazier, 94, of Red Wing, died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at St. Crispin Living Community, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 15, 1928, in Red Wing to Arthur and Ruby (Welt) Fjerstad. She attended schools near Hager City. On June 25, 1945, she was united in marriage to Bernard Frazier. They live and farmed in the Vasa area for over 30 years. Bernard died on December 1, 1985. In 1997, she moved into Red Wing. She was a member of the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing and the Pierce County Historical Society. She was an avid Twins fan and enjoyed watching westerns, researching her family’s genealogy and always remembered everyone’s birthday and anniversary.
Bernadine is survived by her six children, Randy (Betsy) Frazier of Roseville, Kevin (Jill) Frazier of Red Wing, Kathy (Jim) Brumfield of Rochester, Craig (Sheree) Frazier of Red Wing, Ken (Teresa) Frazier of Vasa and Samantha (Ian) Gordon of Kingman, AZ; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard; one daughter, Marlys Frazier; two infant granddaughters, and one infant grandson; three sisters, Rochelle Wilkens, Evelyn Fjerstad and Marian Campbell and one brother, Arnold Fjerstad.
Mass of Resurrection will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing with Father Brandon Theisen presiding. Burial will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery in El Paso, WI. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and at the church for one hour prior to the service.
