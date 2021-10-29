Bernadine “Bernie” McShane

Bernadine “Bernie” Kaawa McShane, 56 of Honolulu, Hawai’i passed away on October 27th, 2021 in Red Wing Minnesota. She was born on March 31st, 1965 to Sampson Kaawa and Harriet Giltner Kaawa. She is survived by her husband James McShane, daughter Jamie “Kamaz” (Rick) Cable, grandsons Mason, Dezel and Ronin Cable. Brothers: Sam “Kimo” (Ray) Kaawa, James “Kanio” (Kalei) Kaawa, Malcolm (Charmaine) Kaawa and Sister Sherldeen “Sherl” Kaawa, many God daughters and sons, nieces and nephews aunts and uncles. She is proceeded by both parents Sam and Harriet Kaawa, sister Belinda (Newton) Palakiko and her grandson Thor Cable. Bernie loved her ‘Ohana, Friends, Bingo at TI and her ward ladies. She will be greatly missed. “Love You Fat Mama” “The Hawaiian Madea”.  Online condolences can be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

