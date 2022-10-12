Barry Possehl

Barry Francis Possehl, 69, of Frontenac, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022.
Barry was born to Lawrence and Patricia Possehl on November 9, 1952 in El Paso, Texas. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1971. Barry proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1972 to 1992.
Barry had an infectious smile and was always the life of the party. He was a talented artist and skilled craftsman. He enjoyed ice skating & loved spending time with his family & friends.
Barry is survived by his daughters, Ashley and Paige Possehl of Virginia; grandsons, Alden and Barrett; his siblings, Kim Possehl, Rhonda (Doug) Humphrey, and Danny (Lisa) Possehl; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sara; his parents, Lawrence and Patricia; and his brothers, Tom, Tony, Dave, and Rick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Association.
A memorial service will be held at the Frontenac Sportsman Club on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2pm.
