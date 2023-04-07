Barbara Sweasy Haroldson

Barbara Louise Sweasy Haroldson, a loving mother of two, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, March 23, 2023, listening to the sound of the waves rolling in.
Barb was born on October 13, 1956 in Red Wing, MN. She was the fifth of seven children of William and Evelyn (Jorgensen) Sweasy. Barb loved growing up with a large family, enjoying it all the more as the family kept growing.
Barb always said the greatest joy of her life was being a mother - a journey that started in Missouri, where she and her husband, Kurt Haroldson, welcomed two children, Ross and Emily. In 1987, they moved their young family to New Ulm to grow roots.
Barb had the most generous soul and loved to help improve the city of New Ulm. She assisted with the rebuilding of German Park, the Dog Park, the new Amphitheater, and a free splash pad in North Park. She also served on the New Ulm Planning Commission and Heritage Preservation Commission. Though known to only a few, Barb’s generosity extended beyond her communities to those whom she never met.
Barb loved spending her time by the water. She was passionate about flowers and gardening, artwork, travel, and visiting with her many friends. She loved her children and grandson, family, friends, and dogs, Tucker and Max.
Her joyous laugh, warm hugs, fierce love, and vivacious personality are already deeply missed. Her love was palpable. Her generosity was immense. To know Barb was to love her.
Barb is survived by her two children, Ross (Kim), and Emily (Brett), one grandchild, Theodore, her siblings Suzanne, Carolyn (Robert), Janette, William (Carol), Melissa (Dave), and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father (William), mother (Evelyn), brother (George), and former husband (Kurt).
Although Barb loved a good party, she strongly did not want a funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Numas Haus, Planned Parenthood, World Wildlife Fund, the Humane Society, or nearly any democratic candidate.
