Barbara Hyland Sebby died in Red Wing, Minnesota on December 6, 2021, after a long illness.
Barbara was a long time resident of Minot, North Dakota. She was born on September 23, 1942, the daughter of Leon and Beatrice (Klier) Hyland. Barbara attended Minot Model’s grade school and high school and graduated from Bishop Ryan High School in 1960. She was a graduate of Minot State College with two bachelor’s degrees and of North Dakota State University with a master’s degree. On December 26, 1962, Barbara and Jan M. Sebby were married in Minot. They lived in Minot until his retirement in 1999 when they moved to Red Wing.
Barbara’s many lifetime interests included music. She sang with the Minot Chamber Chorale and the Western Plains Opera’s chorus.
Barbara is survived by her husband, their children, Julie, Andrew, Amy and Benjamin, by 5 grandchildren and by her sister Mary Novak. She was predeceased by one grandson and one great-grandson.
Memorials may be sent to the CARE Clinic in Red Wing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.