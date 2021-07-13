Barbara Safe

Barbara Jane Safe, 81, of Red Wing, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Deer Crest surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hastings, MN on November 19, 1939 to Harrison and Henrietta “Hank or Grandma B” Cadwell. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1957. On March 19, 1960, she was united in marriage to Wayne “Whitey” Safe in Hastings.
She is survived by her children, Scott (Julie) Safe of Red Wing and Julie (Jerry) Eckstrom of Welch: four grandchildren, Nate (Kate) Safe and Jordan (Beth Binger) Safe of Red Wing, John (Kim) Eckstrom of Tucson, AZ and Annie (Bryson Daggett) Parker of Arlington, WA and five great-grandchildren: Kayden, Fitz and Juliette Safe, Finley Parker, Alexandra Eckstrom and Blake Daggett. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Whitey in 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 pm, Thursday, July 22, 2021 at St Paul’s Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 3:00 pm. Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.
