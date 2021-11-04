Barbara Polk, 70, of Red Wing, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. She was born July 8, 1951, in Chicago, IL to John and Eunice (Halvorson) Polk. Her family moved to Minnesota when she was an infant, and she grew up in Red Wing, where she graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1969. She attended college in Waverly, Iowa and returned to Red Wing, where she took over her father’s tax business, Polk Tax Service. Barb married and started her family and continued to run the business, which she retired from in 2020. Barb enjoyed being a mother and grandmother—her family was everything to her. She also enjoyed reading; watching Fox News; cats and being by water, whether in a pool or at the ocean. Barb was giving and thoughtful in her ways and always very conscientious. She is survived by her daughter, Libby Melsness of Red Wing; 2 grandchildren, Madelynn and Zander; siblings Julie Koenig of Almira, NY and Michael Polk of Omaha, NE and her dear friend, Rick Anderson of Red Wing. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at United Lutheran Church with Rev. Justin Boeding officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Barbara Polk
