Barbara Monson

Barbara Ann Monson, age 85, of Spring Valley, died unexpectedly at the Ellsworth Care Center, Monday October 25, 2021.
Barbara was born May 19, 1936 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Casper and Evelyn Larson, the youngest of six children. She attended St. Paul Park High School in Minnesota. After living in several places she settled in Spring Valley, Wisconsin in 1967, where she remained until her death.
The greatest joy of her life were her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the upcoming arrivals of her first two great great grandchildren. Many wonderful memories were made with each and every one of them. Playing cards with them and just watching over the little ones gave her such great pleasure.
Barbara’s favorite activities throughout her life were dancing, golfing, bowling, and as she put it, “drinking beer, shooting pool, and talking smart”, and more recently, “outings” with her best friend Jan, playing Euchre with her partner Bev, and many family gatherings.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her four sisters and their spouses, her brother, a niece, and three nephews.
Barbara is survived by her children: Shane (Mary) Lucking, Vickie (Steve) Huebel, Carrie Austin, Darcy (Mike) Webster, Cindy (Glenn) Sotona, Jamy (Julie) Lucking, Tony (Angie) Lucking, 51 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Kathleen Larson and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Per Barbara’s wishes, a “PARTY” will be held in her honor at Sneakers Pub and Eatery in Spring Valley, WI on November 13, 2021 from 1pm -4 pm.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
