Barbara Jo Lexvold, 66, of Aurora, CO, died peacefully on August 31st, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted living in Greenwood Village following a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born a twin in Red Wing, MN on 6/9/1956 to Marlyn and Lorraine (Buck) Lexvold. In 1961 they moved to Cedar Grove in Eagan, MN, then moved to Aurora, CO in 1969. She graduated from WC Hinkley High School in 1974.
She had a passion for helping others. This led her to a career in nursing getting her LPN license, and later her RN degree. She worked in emergency, and critical care.
Barbara was a loving mother, sister, daughter, partner, aunt and friend. She was very caring and always giving. She spent the last decade serving her church and community in Aurora, CO. Barbie will be truly missed by many.
Barb is survived by her daughter Emily (Jordan) Wood-Gruzinski of Annapolis, MD, father Marlyn Lexvold of Lake City, MN, her twin sister, Brenda (Phil) Stevens of Red Wing, MN, sister Debora (Ken) Lange of Parker, CO, brother Mark Lexvold of Aurora, CO, and significant other Edward Wood of Aurora CO.
Barbara was proceeded in death by her mother, Lorraine Lexvold, maternal grandparents, Arthur and Elizabeth Buck, and paternal grandparents, Leonard and Edna Lexvold.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at St Joseph Catholic Church, 435 W 7th St, Red Wing, MN 55066. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the St. Joseph’s. Father Brandon Theisen will be presiding, burial to follow luncheon at Calvary Cemetery 2804 Pine Ridge Blvd, Red Wing, MN. Luncheon will be held at 1133 W 3rd St, Red Wing, MN 55066.
