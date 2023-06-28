Barbara J Wojcik

Barbara Jean Wojcik (Briski) passed away peacefully on June 22, 2023 in Missoula, Montana, surrounded by loved ones.

Barbara, was brought into this world on June 1st, 1935, to George and Minna Briski. Barbara gave birth to 9 children. Being a mother was one of the most important parts of Barbara’s life, a role that gave her much pride and joy.

Barbara was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. She was a strong, hardworking woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. Barbara was a source of inspiration to us all and she will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.

Mother, you will always be in our hearts and we will never forget you. We love you so much. Rest in peace. Barbara requested no services be held.

