Barbara Jane Carpenter, 72, of Hager City, died September 11, 2022, comforted and loved by her husband. She was born on November 7, 1949 in eastern Wisconsin to Gerald and Arlene Schleh. She graduated from Valders High School in 1968 and then from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1972 with a degree in Elementary Education. In 1972 she began teaching in the Ellsworth School District and continued for 35 years. She also took many post-graduate classes during those years. Barb loved teaching. She especially like meeting former students, being introduced to their families and learning about their professions and occupations. She was united in marriage to Michael Carpenter June 21, 1975. She enjoyed counted cross-stitching, reading, playing piano, collecting antiques and camping. She was also an avid Packer fan. She is survived by her loving husband, Mike; brothers, David (Suzi) Schleh, of Lindsay, Calif., John (Sharon) Schleh of Chico, Calif.; sisters-in-law, Twylah (Jim Preble) Wieland of Amery, Wisc. and Pat Carpenter of Pepin, Wisc.; nieces and nephews, Ross (Brandi) Brunkow of Stockholm, Wisc., Wendy (Kevin) Busch of Nelson, Wisc., Dr. Michael (Emily) Schleh of Nashville, Tenn., Carley Schleh of South Lake Tahoe, Calif.; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles, other family and friends. Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, September 16, at the funeral home as well as one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Barbara J. Carpenter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Latest e-Edition
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
78°
Sunny
79° / 47°
4 PM
78°
5 PM
78°
6 PM
77°
7 PM
72°
8 PM
67°
Calendar
© Copyright 2022 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.