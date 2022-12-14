Barbara Featherstone

Barbara Ann Featherstone, 71, of Red Wing, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in in Minneapolis. She was born on September 9, 1951, in Robbinsdale, Minnesota to Frank and Angeline (Blasiak) Haider. She graduated in 1969, from Columbia Heights High School and attended Anoka-Ramsey College. For a number of years, she worked in Executive Banking at First Bank of Minneapolis. On May 10, 1985, she was united in marriage to Don Featherstone at the Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia Heights. They lived in Red Wing where she worked for Struss Optical for 21 years, retiring in 2010. Barb was a member of First United Methodist Church and Goodhue County Humane Society, serving on the board and as a volunteer. Her positivity, graciousness, her tenacity and smile will always be remembered.
Barb enjoyed the family cabin at Lake Osakis, and was often at the cabin with friends and family most every summer weekend. It was a great place for Barb to relax and enjoy the lovely, endless sunsets as well as an occasional stormy weather. Barb always looked forward to traveling, and boating adventures on the Mississippi River, Lake Osakis, and in Florida. Barb found some of her very dearest friends through her bowling league experiences in her early years in Red Wing. She was an animal lover, whether it had wings or four legs. Barb was gracious host and enjoyed to entertain and prepare for guests. Most of all she loved to be with family, supporting Julia in her academics, activities and athletics and Don during his coaching years at Red Wing Schools during the fall and winter sports season. For the past 10 years she and Don have wintered in Apollo Beach, Florida. She enjoyed having family come to visit and there was always time for playing 500 Rummy, Five Crown and Dominos.
Barb’s family gave her a couple of childhood nicknames of “Babs” and eventually it became “Fibs”. Her nickname of “Fibs” has seemed to stay the course over her lifetime, so often Barb and Don are known as “Fibs” and “Feather” It’s a fitting nickname for Barb, for she enjoyed having a good time with her family and friends. Barb enjoyed Polka and Disco dancing at many family weddings and celebrations, and was a band groupie following and loving to dance to her older brother Greg’s rock and roll band the “Major Six.”
Barb is survived by her husband Don, of 37 years; daughter, Julia of Rochester; six siblings, Jackie Wichlen of Coon Rapids, Gary (Grace) Haider of Coon Rapids, Greg (Diane) Haider of Champlin, Doug (Kathy) Haider of Red Wing, Mary Lou (Tim) Schaefer of Ava Maria, Fl and Pat (Cindy) Haider of Champlin; many nieces and nephews; her birth daughter, Carrie Provost and her furry friends, Scooter and Rocky. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Richard Wichlen.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Red Wing with Reverend Linda McCollough officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and at the church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in May of 2023 at the Hope Cemetery in Featherstone Township. Memorials are preferred to the River Bluff Humane Society, First United Methodist Church, Hope Cemetery or donor’s choice.
