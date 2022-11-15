Barbara Buecher

Barbara Alice (Larson) Buecher, 90, of Lakewood, CO, passed away on November 9, 2022.
Barbara is survived by her sons Kirk and Kris (Cheryl), three grandchildren and her brother Kenneth Larson (Dawn) and nieces Renee Hadler (Ron Voigt) & Sherri (Scott) Guse.
Services will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Wheat Ridge, CO on Saturday, November 19th at 11am.
