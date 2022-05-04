Barbara Beetsch

Barbara Jean Beetsch, 86, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Benedictine Living Community - St. Crispin. She was born May 22, 1935 in Red Wing to William and Anna (Anderson) Weinhardt. She graduated from Red Wing Central High School, class of 1953. She went on to the University of Northwestern Iowa. On August 13, 1957, she married Richard Beetsch. The couple lived in Long Prairie, Kasson, and Windom before making their home in Red Wing in 1967. She worked for Red Wing Public Schools as a secretary at Washington, Sunnyside and finally Twin Bluff Middle School. Following her retirement, she worked part time at Maritas in the St. James Hotel. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing Bridge and shopping.
She is survived by her son, Bradley Beetsch of Minneapolis; daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Beetsch Ohm of St. Paul; 2 granddaughters, Rebecca Ohm of Nashville, Tenn. and Eliza Ohm of St. Paul.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dick; sister, Ann Tolstoy; and her parents.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing, with Reverend Dana Jackson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are preferred to St. Crispin Living Community. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
