Audrey M. Schmitt

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations through tonight of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
