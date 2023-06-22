Arnold L. Johnson

Arnold L. “Arnie” Johnson passed away peacefully at his home on December 20, 2022. He was born at Boyceville Wisconsin on July 15, 1925 to his parents Vernie and Alvina Johnson. Arnold grew up and attended school in Stockholm, Wisconsin along with his brother Vern and sister, June. At 18, he enlisted in the Navy during World War II and then became a member of the Maiden Rock American Legion William E. Geer Post for 58 years.
Arnie met his wife Evelyn “Evy” Holmstadt when she came to teach at the Maiden Rock School. They were married June 20, 1952 at Lake City Minnesota. Arnie built their home overlooking Lake Pepin, which they enjoyed together with family and friends.
Arnie started his career working at Lofgren’s Hardware Store and Hatchery in Maiden Rock and self-employed with Novelty Sign and Figurines at their home. He worked for Red Wing Shoe for seven years and then ventured out into starting his business Lakeview Painting and Remodeling with assistance of his great mentor John Jensen. His love for everything woodworking continued into his retirement refinishing fine antique furniture and learning woodcarving of fish, Santa’s and ornate walking canes. He also enjoyed taking wood carving classes with his wife & sister-in-law.
In his retirement, he enjoyed his daily drive with his dogs around Rush River.
He also loved building birdhouses, and teaching himself wood carving of birds, fish and Santa holiday items. At 97, a 50-year span, he continued entering his woodworking in open class at the Pierce County Fair. His highlight was entering a 10ft redwood canoe built and awarded Grand Champion in Open Class Cultural Arts. He was a 4-H Woodworking leader & fair superintendent for many years along with exhibiting his woodworking in Open Class for 40 years.
His favorite past time was fishing, especially for trout in Rush River and other local creeks. He also enjoyed fishing Lake Pepin, Nugget Lake, and Alaska. Other passions were deer hunting and restoring Ford Model A’s and T’s.
Arnie & Evies involvement as founding members of the Maiden Rock
Community Association included building several parade floats of the Rockness Monster and a replica of the steamboat Pepin that was built at Maiden Rock in 1871.
Together Arnie and Evy enjoyed travelling across the US and Canada from Washington DC, Nashville, New Orleans, Branson, Hawaii and many National Parks and Monuments. For their 60th wedding anniversary, they took a cruise on the Mississippi River aboard the American Queen from St. Louis to St. Paul
Arnie was a member and served on the council of Tabor Church. He volunteered for the Maiden Rock Fire Department, snowmobile club, Mississippi Bluffs Historical Society and the Senior Citizens.
Arnie is survived by his wife Evy of 70 years; four sons; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, June Darst; and Grand puppy Rocket. Arnie is preceded in death by his parents and brother Vern and Helen Johnson.
A Service for Arnie will be at 11:00am on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Tabor Church: N1298 530th St, Bay City, WI 54723, followed by Internment at the Maiden Rock Cemetery.
The Celebration of life will be from 1:00pm to 4:00 pm at the Maiden Rock American Legion Post 158: W2770 20th Ave, Maiden Rock, WI 54750.
Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral home and Cremation Services of Ellsworth, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com, 715-273-4421
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.