Arnold “Arnie” Follstad

Arnold “Arnie” Einar Follstad Jr., 94, of Red Wing, died Friday, August 25, 2023 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born April 10, 1929, in Antigo, Wisconsin, to Arnold Einar, Sr. and Elizabeth Lenora (Brauer) Follstad.
Arnie is survived by his wife, Jeanne; children, Kristin Pichelman, Karin Ryan, Eric (Sarah) Follstad, Carl Follstad, Greta (Bill) Kirtz, Jamie (Dawn) Follstad and Jen (Grant) Follstad-Popp; his sister, Elizabeth Browzoski; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Pastor Kristen Schladerhauff and Pastor Mike Zaske presiding. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Memorials are preferred to the Red Wing Hope Coalition Fund in memory of Arnie.
