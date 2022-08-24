Arne Haven Rosener, age 67 of Mankato and formerly of Red Wing passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his home from Cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00pm-3:00pm Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Elks Lodge (306 W. 4th St.) in Red Wing.
Arne was born November 28, 1954, to Ernest and Frances (Schuck) Rosener. He worked for Red Wing Shoe for 41 years, retiring in 2016. He worked with the Boot and Shoe Union for 11 years on the negotiations Committee and was a Stewart and shop chairman. Arne drove for Palmer Bus Company of Mankato and Amboy. He also trained people for their CDL License. Arne was a man of many Talents. He loved NASCAR racing and driving stock car. He enjoyed working on his Chevy’s and carpentry to name a few.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene (Sarnstrom) Rosener of 41 years; three daughters: Carrie (Jim) Mastenbrook of Stacy. MN, Cathy (Edward) Shaw of Hoover, AL, Lenora Schommer of Mankato; brother, David (Gina) of Barronett, WI; two sisters: Linda (Lonnie) Nelson of Lake City and Nancy Rosener of Red Wing; grandsons: J.T., Ethan, Andrew, and Joey; grand-daughters, Ashley, Morgan, and Avery.
Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, three uncles and four aunts.
