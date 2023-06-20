Arlene Stockwell

Arlene Marie Stockwell, 66, of Red Wing, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Lake City Care Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 11, 1956, in Red Wing, to Edward and Millicent (Hulverson) Stockwell. She graduated in 1974, from Ellsworth High School. In high school she was active in 4H and sang in the choir. She started working for St. John’s Hospital in Red Wing in 1989. After 32 years working at the hospital, mainly as the switchboard operator, she retired in September 2021. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, crossword puzzles, cooking, baking, and going to the casino. She looked forward to watching the cooking channel and getting together with the Fab 5 from Mayo Clinic.

Arlene is survived by two children, Bridgett Stockwell and Brian Stockwell; one sister, Marian Stockwell; one niece, Corrine Stockwell and two great nieces, Taiah and Kirah Stockwell. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Connie Stockwell and Kevin “Mick” Glasby. the dad to Bridgett and Brian,

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the service. Burial will be at the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Plum City.

