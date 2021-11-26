Anton “Tony” Berg

Anton “Tony” Richard Berg, 77, of Red Wing, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 24th, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. Tony was born on July 19th, 1944 in Cannon Falls, to Joseph and Gladys (Forss) Berg, and was one of ten children. He graduated from Cannon Falls High School and is survived by his children, Christine and Joseph Berg both of St. Paul and Brooks (Jaime) Berg of Sun Prairie, WI; 6 grandchildren, Kevin, Tenesha, Maresha, Arianna, Nevaeh and Brigham; 5 great-grandchildren; 7 sisters, Gloria (Ray) Poncelot, Shirley Jensen, Janet (Raymond) Kivi, Harriet (Gary) Peterson, Evelyn Wedde, Carol Berg and Brenda Berg (Ed Hufford), and many nieces and nephews.
In July of 1985, Tony married Vicki Cedar, the love of his life. They went on to create many wonderful memories fishing, exploring, traveling to Canada, State and National Parks, Western United States, Alaska, and Hawaii. Tony took great pride in providing for his family and worked supporting the Minnesota Farming Community. He retired from the fertilizer business in 2009. After retirement, he worked seasonally in the potato business in Hastings, MN.
Tony was a natural gardener and fisherman. He could fix just about anything and loved a good puzzle or challenge. He made instant friends with just about everyone he met and was a giving, helpful person, and a true “gentle giant”.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Larry and Kevin Berg, as well as nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
“I’ve finished life’s chores assigned to me, So put me on a boat headed out to sea. Please send along my fishing pole, for I’ve been invited to the fishin’ hole. Where every day is a day to fish, to fill your heart with every wish. Don’t worry, or feel sad for me, I’m fishing with the Master of the Sea. We will miss each other for awhile, but you will come and bring your smile. That won’t be long you will see me, till we’re together you and me. To all of those that think of me, be happy as I go out to sea. If others wonder why I’m missin’, just tell em’ I’ve gone fishin’. “
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 4-7 p.m. at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
