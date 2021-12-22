Anne Lundgren, age 85, died on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home in Cannon Falls.
Anne Penelope Lundgren was born on March 11, 1936 in Chippewa Falls, WI, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Gorham) Holm. She grew up in Wisconsin and graduated from Central High School in Madison in 1954. She then attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison. On June 28, 1958 Anne was married to Allen Lundgren in Madison. Following their marriage, they made their home in Lanesboro for a short time, and then settled in Cannon Falls. Anne worked as a Realtor and was a Foster Grandparent at the Cannon Falls Elementary School. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Cannon Falls, and Svea Lutheran Church in Hager City, WI. She was also a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. She served as the Grand Ada for the Eastern Star in 1968-69. Anne loved reading, painting, and did some traveling.
Survivors include her children Rev. Dean (Heidi) Lundgren and Susanne (Dennis) Lambert; grandchildren Erik, Kirsten, Britta, Alec, and Anne; her twin sister Sue (Robert) Greiber, as well as a niece and a nephew. Anne was preceded in death by her parents and by Allen Lundgren.
Memorials are suggested to the Cannon Falls Elementary School PTO.
Memorial services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 11:00 am at First English Lutheran Church, 511 Belle St, Cannon Falls, MN 55009. There was a visitation one hour prior to the time of the service. Interment was in the Cannon Falls Cemetery. Anne’s memorial service may be viewed on her obituary page at www.LundbergFuneral.com, where condolence messages are also welcome.
