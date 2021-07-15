Anne Frame

Anne Lewis Frame, 84, died peacefully at home in the Skyview memory-care ward at Deer Crest in Red Wing, MN, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Dr. William V. Frame, her husband, was at her side. She had been subject to progressive dementia.
She was “First Lady” of Augsburg College during the Frame presidency, from 1997-2006, and later served as a Certified Public Accountant to the Norwegian American Foundation in Seattle, Washington, two leasing firms in Gig Harbor, WA, an accounting firm in Olympia, WA, and earlier, in Chicago, as an International Taxes Accountant for one of the Big Eight accounting firms. She oversaw Industry Risk Analysis at Sanwa Business Credit Corporation in Chicago when she and Frame met.
She was born in Detroit, MI on March 9, 1937 and raised in Southeast Texas. After graduating magna cum laude in Christian Education from Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX, she married Donald R. Fagin, now of Chicago, and together they raised four children. Three of them—Katherine Beeksma (David), Mark Fagin (Shelley), and Carol Keith (Richard)—survive her. Her parents, Ralph and Mattie Mae Lewis, son, Paul Fagin, and brother George Lewis preceded her in death.
She had a near perfect record of being at the bedsides of her daughters and daughters-in-law as they delivered 10 grandchildren, all of whom survive her. For 20 years, she and Bill hosted a Bi-Annual Thanksgiving Reunion for the combined families at their house above Lake Pepin on the Mississippi in Wacouta Township, Red Wing. As many as 27 attended those reunions. Less than a month before she died, her second and third great-grandchildren were born in Cheyenne, WY.
She had a beautiful and very precise soprano voice and sang in church and city choirs from Houston, through LaGrange, IL, Tacoma, WA, Minnesota’s Twin Cities, to United Lutheran in Red Wing--where her recollection of both the tunes and lyrics of the choir’s repertoire was legend. She participated fully in the Faith Life of Deer Crest from the day she moved in.
She succeeded graciously and faithfully in uniting her private, public, and artistic lives in a comprehensive yet centered Vocation.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Brian Scott officiating. Burial will be at the Wacouta Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Gifts in lieu of flowers and in honor of her life are at the discretion of the donor. (Anne would have encouraged them to the Frame Scholarship Fund at Augsburg University, which she was sure would put them to good purpose!). Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.