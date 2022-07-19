Ann Ida Moritz, 67, of Red Wing, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 31, 1954, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Karl and Alverda (Gunderson) Moritz, Sr. She grew up in Spring Valley, Wisconsin and graduated from high school there in 1973. She worked as a nurse’s aide prior to receiving her RN degree from Rochester Community College. She was employed at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester and later at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis. Ann was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and she enjoyed going on weekend get-a-ways, spending time with her family and friends and she loved playing cards and games. She had a true love for the MN Vikings and was a huge fan. She is survived by her son, Matt (Sharon) Moritz of Red Wing; a sister, Debra Moritz of Red Wing; sister-in-law, Linda Moritz of Red Wing; 2 nieces, Missy and Mandy Moritz and 2 uncles, Leroy Moritz of Menomonie, WI and Erwin Moritz of Mason City, IA and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Karl Moritz, Jr. and several aunts and uncles. A celebration of Ann’s life will be held from 12-4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Colvill Courtyard at Colvill Park in Red Wing. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Ann Moritz
