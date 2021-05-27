Ann Elizabeth Frost, 69, of Red Wing, died Monday, May 24, 2021, peacefully and in comfort at her home. She was born on February 2, 1952, in Vermillion, South Dakota to Reverend Robert and Lois (Rosendahl) Midgley. She lived her school age years in Madison, Wisconsin and graduated from high school there in 1969. She then moved to Minnesota to attend Hamline University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies in 1973. Following graduation, she worked a number of years in the Twin Cities and then moved to Red Wing to work for Red Wing Optical. In 1982 she married Jeff Frost, the father of her two children. She raised them at home in their early years, and then returned to working life to follow her passions for enriching the lives of young people and swimming. She worked as an educational assistant for the Red Wing School District, taught swimming lessons through Community Ed., and coached competitive swimming through USA Swimming. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where she led music with her voice and her guitar, and also sang in the choir. She sang with the Red Wing Singers and volunteered for Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity. In her later years, she knit her love into hats, scarves, and blankets for her family, friends, and many infants born at the Red Wing hospital. She was always putting others before herself. Her family was her greatest joy and cherished the times they could be together.
Ann is survived by her two children, Libby (Mike) Bossman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Grant (Rebeccah Rossbach) Frost of Evanston, Illinois; two granddaughters, Addie and Lucy Bossman; one sister, Joan Graff of Red Wing; two nieces, Sara Deibler and Jennifer Smith; two nephews, Jeff Evans and Kevin Marquardt along with other relatives, friends and the young people she coached and taught. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Jan Marquardt.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Red Wing with Reverend Linda McCollough officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. Following the service, friends may greet the family in the front courtyard of the church. Memorials are preferred to Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. The family wishes to thank Mayo Clinic Hospice of Red Wing for their compassionate care in Ann’s final days. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
