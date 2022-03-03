Anita Jo Heins, 64, of Red Wing, died Thursday, March 3, 2022 at her home. She was born September 24, 1957, in Red Wing, to Allan and Adeline (Taylor) Heins. She attended schools in Lake City and graduated from high school there. She received her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in teaching speech therapy and worked as a speech language pathologist for the Red Wing School District. Anita was married to Craig Cronin and they later divorced. She enjoyed walking, traveling, going to the beach and working out.
She is survived by her children, Molly Cronin and Tyler (Zach Johnson) Cronin; sister, Yvonne Ostrom and Anita’s partner, Lloyd Carter.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Kent and Richard Heins.
No services will be held and a private family burial will take place. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.