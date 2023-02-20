...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...
.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with some
areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This will
lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions in open
areas.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire area. Parts of
this Winter Storm Watch may get upgraded to a Winter Storm
Warning later today for a band of snow that will move in on
Tuesday. The snow will let up Wednesday morning, but then
widespread heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near a foot of
snow to most locations, with higher amounts possible across
central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Areas in western and
southern Minnesota may see blizzard conditions as well.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 10 to 18
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph late
Wednesday into Thursday.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, and the
gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power
outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid traveling late Wednesday and Thursday. Monitor the latest
forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.