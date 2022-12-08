Alvin Bergmark

Alvin Walter Bergmark, 96, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Plum City Care Center, with family present and where he has resided since January 2018. He was born on April 3, 1926, in Pepin, Wisconsin to August and Hulda (Seyffer) Bergmark. He attended grade school at Big Hill and Pepin graduating from Durand High School. On November 19, 1945, he married Irene Marie Thompson in Pepin. The couple farmed on Big Hill near Pepin for 11 years before moving to Red Wing in 1956. Alvin worked from 1956 at Central Soy and Continental Grain until retiring in 1992.
Alvin loved working with wood, making many items including: grandfather clocks, curio cabinets, gun cabinets, eagle figurines and crock lids. He also like working in his garden from which he shared the produce with family and friends. He enjoyed bowling, hunting and going to the lake on weekends where he and Irene kept a trailer home. He was a member of United Lutheran Church.
Alvin is survived by his daughter, Dona (Robert) Ulrich; four grandchildren, Georgina (David) McDonald, Jensine (Neil) Cole, Renee (Justin) Kaeding and Jeffery (Jamie) Ulrich; two step granddaughters, Doreen L’Allier and Karen (Wes) McGuff; great grandchildren, Shelly and Darrel Cole, Gladys and Lydia Kaeding; great step grandson, Kole Nickel and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; his parents, August and Hulda Bergmark; son, Jerome “Jerry” Bergmark; brother, Harry (Ellen) Bergmark and sister, Virgie (Donald) Siefert.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with Reverend Justin Boeding officiating. Burial will be at the Burnside Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.
