Oct. 26, 1948 - May 18, 2023
GOODHUE, Minn. - Alva Settle, 74, Lake City, Minn., died Thursday, May 18, in Goodhue.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Mahn Funeral Home Anderson-Peterson Chapel in Lake City. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Frontenac, Minn. The Rev. Alan Horn will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Lake City.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson - Peterson Chapel.
